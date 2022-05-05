Amy Schumer Is ‘F*cking Depressed’ Over Roe v. Wade

On Wednesday night, following a Closer Look segment exploring conservatives’ decades-long mission to destroy women’s reproductive rights and bodily autonomy by overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision granting women the freedom to choose whether or not to have an abortion sans government interference, Seth Meyers welcomed comedian Amy Schumer onto his Late Night show.

When Meyers asked Schumer how she was doing, the comedian and actress didn’t mince words.

“I mean, I’m fucking depressed,” she said. “Just that we’re losing all of our rights.”

Schumer, wearing a “hands off our bodies” pin, said she’d recently attended a rally in New York City protesting a leaked draft opinion from the Trump-stacked conservative Supreme Court planning to overturn Roe v. Wade—a decision that’s been upheld a number of times over the years, including in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and was considered “precedent” and/or “settled law” by three of the five conservative justices during their Senate confirmation hearings who now wish to overturn it (Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh). On Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert branded the justices “liars” who’d committed “perjury.”

In 2018, Schumer was also arrested in Washington, D.C., during a protest against then-Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, who was credibly accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

“We really need everybody to be standing up right now—men, women, everybody,” pleaded Schumer. “Sorry I cursed, but god, it’s such a bummer. It’s not good.”