Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall to Co-Host the Oscars
TRIPLE THREAT
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall are set to co-host the 2022 Academy Awards, reportedly after several others options, including Mad Men’s Jon Hamm, fell through. Schumer, who has a new Hulu series titled Life & Beth premiering the week before the March 27 ceremony, helped fuel the rumors—later confirmed by Deadline—by posting a series of Instagram photos with the caption, “Big fun news comin.” The Oscars have not had a host since Jimmy Kimmel headlined two consecutive shows in 2017 and 2018 and Kevin Hart infamously stepped down ahead of the 2019 broadcast following accusations of homophobia.