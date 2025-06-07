‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator’s Newest Show Canceled After One Season
AU REVOIR
Étoile, the Prime Video show created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has been canceled by the streamer after one season despite initially receiving a two-season order. The follow-up to Maisel, which was a hit for Prime Video and ran for five seasons before ending in 2023, Étoile told the story of two ballet companies in Paris and New York that swapped some of their biggest stars in an effort to save their institutions. It starred Maisel’s Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, and Simon Callow, and all eight episodes of the first season were released on Prime Video in late April. The show is now the Palladinos’–Amy’s creative partner is her husband, Daniel Palladino—second TV show focusing on ballet to have been canceled after one season, following in the footsteps of 2012’s Bunheads.