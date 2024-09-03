Cops Charge ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star for Drugs After ‘Camel’ Incident at Zoo
SHOCK ARREST
Amy Slaton Halterman, who rose to fame co-starring alongside her sister Tammy in the TLC reality show 1,000-lb Sisters, has been hit with drug and child endangerment charges after an incident at a Tennessee zoo. According to the New York Post, cops were called Tuesday to the Tennessee Safari Park, north of Memphis, following reports a camel had bitten one of the zoo’s guests. The sheriff’s deputies then charged Slaton and another person, named as Brian Scott Lovvorn, for possession of schedule VI and schedule I narcotics after being “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.” It isn’t clear who was bitten by the camel, whether the child alleged endangerment offenses relate to minors who were in the car at the time, or what drugs Slaton and Lovvorn are accused of having on them. In the course of her appearance on 1,000-lb Sisters, which documents Slaton and her sister Tammy’s efforts to reduce their weight, Slaton is understood to have lost just under 140 lbs, down from 400 lbs in 2020. The series also documents her elopement, marriage and estrangement from her former husband Michael Halterman, who’s currently subject of a restraining order keeping him 500ft from Slaton and her home at all times.