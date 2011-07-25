CHEAT SHEET
    Amy Winehouse Funeral Set for Tuesday

    Amy Winehouse’s funeral has been set for Tuesday and will be limited to just family and friends, a spokesman said. In London's Camden Square, her parents responded to tributes from fans. "This means so much to my family,” her father Mitch told a gathered crowd. “You people in the street, I can't tell you what this means to us.” Meanwhile, police said Winehouse’s autopsy was inconclusive, but they were still waiting on a toxicology report. The singer, 27, was found dead in her London home Saturday afternoon.

