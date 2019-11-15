INSTANT SAVINGS
The All-In-One Instant Pot Makes a Great Gift. Get It While It’s Down to $55 On Amazon, Today Only
Prepping for a holiday meal in the coming weeks? Grab a gadget that can help cut down on your work. The Instant Pot Luxe 80 is a powerhouse of potential for even the most novice of cooks, and it’s on sale on Amazon for $55, today only. The Instant Pot isn’t just a pressure cooker, though it’s a damn good one. It can also work as a good ol’ fashioned slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker (for some reason), and a steamer. You can saute your food right inside the dishwasher-safe, stainless steel pot and it’ll give you all the flavor and tenderness of a traditional, heavy-duty pressure cooker with the added benefit of a digital display and customizable controls. This 8Qt model is perfect for large family gatherings and it makes the perfect gift for your kitchen-obsessed family or friend. It comes with a stainless steel cooking pot, a steam rack, and lid to seal everything in.
