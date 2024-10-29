American Student Discovers Sprawling Mayan City Buried in Mexico

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Nick Bosa has landed in hot water after he crashed a teammate’s post-game interview with an endorsement of Donald Trump. Following the 49ers’ 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, NBC’s Melissa Stark was conducting an interview with 49ers players Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo when Bosa ran up between them and pointed to his white and gold MAGA hat then ran off. The gesture was not lost on football fans watching at home and many took to social media to compare and contrast Bosa’s partisan endorsement with former 49er Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in protest of police brutality. “If you were outraged when Kaepernick took a knee, told him to stay in his place, screamed he should never play in the NFL again etc etc but are praising Nick Bosa for having the courage to use his platform as an athlete to stand up for what he believes in... YOU ARE A HYPOCRITE,” wrote retired NBA player Etan Thomas on X. Bosa, 27, himself has previously criticized Kaepernick for protesting the National Anthem in since-deleted posts. The defensive linemen could face a fine up to $11,255 for violating NFL rules around political endorsement and statements during games, reported Marca. However, the NFL has so far not addressed the incident.
