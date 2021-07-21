Pennsylvania Voting Machines Decertified After Audit by GOP Lawmakers
AUDIT MELTDOWN
Top election officials in Pennsylvania have decertified voting machines in Fulton County after an “audit” of the machines by Republican lawmakers. The county will have to buy or lease new machines after the lawmakers allowed a software firm to inspect the machines as part of a GOP-led audit of 2020 election results. In a letter, Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid wrote that the inspection had violated state law, as the firm inspecting the machines had “no knowledge or expertise in election technology.” Degraffenreid’s decision comes as other counties in the state are pushing back against Republican lawmakers who want to investigate their voting systems as well. About 8,000 people voted in Fulton during the 2020 election, mostly in favor of Trump. Joe Biden still managed to win the state by 80,000 votes.