An Iowa First: They’ll Be Caucusing in Mosques Monday Night

Newton's Third Law of Motion, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” doesn’t just apply to physics; it also applies to politics in the time of Donald Trump. Every time Trump serves up a bigoted slab of red meat, it does two things: it animates Trump’s base, and it animates people who reject it. For example, on Friday, Trump announced he was expanding his Muslim ban (aka Travel ban) to include additional Muslim majority nations. This is red meat for his base who overwhelmingly supported his 2016 campaign pledge to ban all Muslims from entering the United Sates. The reaction to Trump ‘s January 2017 executive order implementing a partial Muslim ban was protests nationwide.

Iowa is no different. In the days before the 2016 election, we saw the dark side to Trump’s call for a Muslim ban as a Waterloo, Iowa, mosque was defaced with the word “Trump” in red spray paint. And just days after Trump won, a Muslim family who had immigrated five years before to Iowa from Sudan found a letter taped to the front door of their home that read, “You can all go home now. We don’t want (a racial epithet) and terrorists here. #Trump.”

The Iowa Muslim community, which makes up about 1 percent of the three million residents of the Hawkeye state, had a choice to make after the 2016 election: hide in the shadows and hope to weather the Trump storm or step out into the sunshine and get more involved in politics in an effort to defeat Trump and any other politician who spews anti-Muslim bigotry.