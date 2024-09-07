Moviessubvertical orientation badge

‘Unstoppable’ Jennifer Lopez Just Debuted a Revenge Dress For the Ages

Lopez was in attendance at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her aptly-titled new film “Unstoppable.” She certainly understood the red carpet assignment.

Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024.

There are traditionally five stages of grief, mourning and moving on after the demise of a loved-one or a loved-up relationship. When it comes to Hollywood, however, there’s at least six—you can’t forget sideboob. Case in point: At the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night, Jennifer Lopez had clearly taken inspiration from the phrase ‘you don’t know what you’re missing.’ (Or, rather, you do now and it’s a sexy disco ball.)

Lopez was in attendance for the premiere of her aptly-titled new film “Unstoppable,” a biopic of the wrestler Anthony Robles in which she has a supporting role and also serves as a co-producer—alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Affleck was not present, thus missing the movie’s big moment and, yes, the sideboob. It was a textbook revenge dress debut, and a clear sign that Lopez has swiftly moved past the inspirational T-Shirt quote phase of her latest divorce.

The revenge dress in question was courtesy of the Paris-based designer Tamara Ralph. It featured full-length silver sequin paillette panels at the front and back, but was slashed wide open at the sides and held together (perhaps dubiously) instead by a few floppy velvet bows. Ralph’s eponymous label is known for its haute couture designs. In this instance, they also served high drama.

While sources have cautioned that the A-Listers’ split—and their lack of a pre-nuptial agreement“has the potential to get ugly,” it’s fair to say that J.Lo’s going to look flawless throughout.

