‘Unstoppable’ Jennifer Lopez Just Debuted a Revenge Dress For the Ages

There are traditionally five stages of grief, mourning and moving on after the demise of a loved-one or a loved-up relationship. When it comes to Hollywood, however, there’s at least six—you can’t forget sideboob. Case in point: At the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night, Jennifer Lopez had clearly taken inspiration from the phrase ‘you don’t know what you’re missing.’ (Or, rather, you do now and it’s a sexy disco ball.)

Lopez was in attendance for the premiere of her aptly-titled new film “Unstoppable,” a biopic of the wrestler Anthony Robles in which she has a supporting role and also serves as a co-producer—alongside her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Affleck was not present, thus missing the movie’s big moment and, yes, the sideboob. It was a textbook revenge dress debut, and a clear sign that Lopez has swiftly moved past the inspirational T-Shirt quote phase of her latest divorce.

The revenge dress in question was courtesy of the Paris-based designer Tamara Ralph. It featured full-length silver sequin paillette panels at the front and back, but was slashed wide open at the sides and held together (perhaps dubiously) instead by a few floppy velvet bows. Ralph’s eponymous label is known for its haute couture designs. In this instance, they also served high drama.

While sources have cautioned that the A-Listers’ split—and their lack of a pre-nuptial agreement—“has the potential to get ugly,” it’s fair to say that J.Lo’s going to look flawless throughout.