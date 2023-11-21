Internet-Famous Jewelry Brand's Biggest Sale of the Year On Now—35% Off in Time for the Holidays
Holiday Gems
Gifting jewelry is a test for how well you know a person. Ana Luisa has cracked the code with quality, hypoallergenic pieces that suit every taste. Co-founder Adam Bohbot created “Ana Luisa with the goal of revolutionizing the jewelry industry with high-quality designs that don’t cost your wallet or the planet.” You can trust you’re giving a piece built to last thanks to Ana Luisa’s two-year warranty.
Cross names off your holiday gift list (and snag a little treat for yourself) with Ana Luisa’s biggest sale of the year. Starting 11/21, use code BLACKFRIDAY to shop up to 35% off sitewide, and deals like, buy two, get 25% off, buy three, get 30% off, and buy four or more for 35% off, but act fast: a sale this good with free shipping(!) only lasts for a very limited time.
These dainty hoops with dangling pearls are casual enough for daily wear, but add just enough pizzazz to make them longtime favorites.
Frida Earrings
They’re classic for a reason. Gold chains never go out of style, so your gift-getter will never take off this simple necklace that’s perfect for layering.
Ina Necklace
These versatile double hoops are like giving two hoops for the price of one. Your giftee can slip off the second hoop for a simple and chic look or double up if they’re feeling fun and flirty.
Ash Double Earrings
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.