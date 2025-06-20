Ana Navarro Rips Obama Living ‘His Best Life’ Under Trump

Ana Navarro wants Barack Obama to “step up” in the pushback against Donald Trump, she said Friday.

“I love that Obama is leading his best life right now,” the former Republican strategist and fierce Trump critic said on The View. “He’s happy, he’s making money, he’s making movies, he’s doing all sorts of things. But you know what, America is in danger. Our democratic values are in danger… But if we are all Americans, and we care about the democratic values that are under threat and under attack by Donald Trump, then we have a duty and a responsibility as citizens to do everything we can.”

Former President Barack Obama has stayed mostly silent since attending Trump’s second on January 20, 2025. Pool/Getty Images

The hosts were discussing whether or not Obama has an "obligation" to push back harder against Trump, after the 44th president warned Tuesday in rare public comments that America was coming "dangerously close" to autocracy under Trump's administration.

“I mean, if you follow regularly what is said by those who are in charge of the federal government right now, there is a weak commitment to…our understanding of how a liberal democracy is supposed to work,” the 44th president said during a talk at The Connecticut Forum.

Obama, as has become his custom, did not call out Trump by name on Tuesday, prompting some Democrats to complain that he’s not doing enough to oppose Trump’s agenda—even though the two-term president campaigned with Kamala Harris and regularly went after Trump on the trail, to limited results.

“All living presidents, including George W. Bush, including Bill Clinton, including Joe Biden, including Barack Obama, should step up,” Ana Navarro said on ‘The View.’ Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

While the other View hosts felt the president already fulfilled his obligations and should enjoy life as a private citizen, Navarro insisted that he, and other presidents, should get back in the ring to oppose Trump.

“In normal times, former presidents would remain quiet and not criticize or attack the current president, particularly in year one when it was the ‘honeymoon period,’” Navarro explained her point on Friday. “Well, this isn’t a honeymoon period. This is a nightmare. And it’s an American nightmare.”