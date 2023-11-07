‘The View’ Host Skewered for Gushing She’d ‘Like to Breastfeed’ Maluma
Ana Navarro, the co-host of ABC News’ The View, raised some eyebrows this week when she bizarrely wrote on Instagram that she’d “like to breastfeed” the Colombian musician Maluma. Navarro, 51, made the post Sunday after she saw the 29-year-old reggaeton and salsa star perform in Miami. “Good Lord that boy Maluma is sexy—he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breast feed him,” she wrote, adding that she thinks she “actually drooled” when she saw him up close. The post has been edited since it went live, but its cringiest tidbit remained untouched on Tuesday afternoon. Navarro, who is married, was skewered in the comments, mostly from fans who insinuated her breastfeeding comment took things a tad too far. “I’m a person who likes a good joke and fun,” one commenter wrote, “but I’m disappointed in your behavior lately and your vulgarity.”