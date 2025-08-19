Ana Navarro Tears Into Melania Trump: ‘Please Spare Me’

The View host Ana Navarro took time out of her vacation to hold Melania Trump’s feet to the fire over the “performative hypocrisy” in her letter to Vladimir Putin.

“I just can’t with the performative hypocrisy from these people,” Navarro wrote in the caption to a video post on Instagram Tuesday.

“Think about what her husband, what Donald Trump, is doing to the children of immigrants in America—and to U.S. children of immigrants in America,” Navarro says in the video. “How many of those children are living with the fear or their parents being dragged through the streets of America? Their car windows smashed in? Their parents beaten by masked men and disappeared?”

“This falls under the category of stuff that’s so hypocritical you almost can’t believe it,” she added.

Navarro’s been on vacation during the show’s annual pre-Labor Day hiatus, during which she’s been swimming the Grecian ocean for refills when her white wine runs out. But she made time to call out the letter on Tuesday.

Trump wants to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump hand-delivered Melania’s correspondence to Putin during his meeting with the Russian President last week, in which she pleaded with him on behalf of the children of Ukraine during the countries’ ongoing war.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart,” the first lady wrote, “They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

Trump praised his wife’s letter on Friday, telling reporters from the Oval Office, “She’s got a great love of children, she has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me–I hate to say it.”

Navarro called the letter B.S., however, as she advised the first lady to “start a little closer to home, girl.”

Navarro called out Melania Trump for the "hypocrisy" of her letter to Putin on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Melania Trump is telling Putin to preserve the innocence and purity of Ukrainian children,” Navarro says in the video before offering the First Lady a few weak claps for the letter. “Yay for her. That’s a good thing. But you know, maybe she should turn around and say the exact same thing to her husband—because there are children in America crying, suffering, going to bed in fear, returning to homes that are abandoned and empty, not knowing where their next meal is coming from because of what her husband is doing.”

The political strategist and commentator has never considered the first lady off-limits when it comes to her criticism of Trump. She notoriously posted a nude photo of Melania from before her marriage to Trump, as his campaign was attacking his election opponent Kamala Harris over her dating history.

“You wanna go low?... I’ll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea,” Navarro wrote on Instagram at the time. “This country deserves a debate on real issues, affecting us all. But you want to make this an issue? Bring it on. I’ve never seen naked pics of @kamalaharris or her spouse.”