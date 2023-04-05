Spanish TV Star Reveals Controversial U.S. Surrogate Baby Was Her Dead Son’s
PLOT TWIST
Last week, Spanish actress Ana Obregón was condemned by her compatriots for having a baby via a surrogate in the U.S. on the grounds that the practice is outlawed in Spain. Now the 68-year-old has revealed that the baby was actually fathered by her son, Aless Lequio, who died of cancer at the age of 27 three years ago. “This girl isn’t my daughter, she’s my granddaughter,” Obregón told ¡Hola! magazine. “This was [my son] Aless’ final wish, to bring a child of his own into the world.” Obregón said she spoke with her son about his desire to have a child in the week before his untimely death, with a sample of his sperm being frozen in New York. Spanish Education Minister Pilar Alegría criticized Obregón’s actions last week before the revelation, arguing that what she’d done was “not surrogacy” but “renting a womb.”