Ground Search Halted for Missing Massachusetts Mom

Massachusetts police have halted the ground search for a mother of three who left home New Year’s Day to commute to her job as a real estate executive in Washington, D.C., and simply vanished. Ana Walshe, 39, had a ticket for a flight to the nation’s capital but never got on the plane, and her phone hasn’t been used since she disappeared. Police say dozens of cops scoured the woods near her Cohasset home, a stream, and a pool with no trace of her, and they don’t plan to resume the search on the ground unless new evidence suggests they should. Investigators have said they don’t know if Walshe voluntarily disappeared or if she met with harm.