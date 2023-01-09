Massachusetts Mom’s Hubby Spent $450 on Cleaning Supplies After She Vanished, Prosecutors Say

The husband of Ana Walshe, who went missing in the early hours of Jan. 1, made an unexplained trip the next day to Home Depot, where he spent $450 on cleaning supplies, prosecutors said Monday.

Bail for Brian Walshe, 46, was set at $500,000 at his arraignment Monday morning in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading a police investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a 39-year-old executive at Tishman Speyer in Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe is on house arrest on a previous conviction and that he had told police he left the house on Jan. 2 only to take one of the couple’s three sons out for ice cream. Instead, prosecutors said, he went to a nearby Home Depot in Rockland and bought mops, tarps, tape, buckets, and drop cloths.

Crime scene investigators also found blood in the basement of the family’s Cohasset home, along with a knife that also had blood on it.

