The husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe took his son’s iPad and began a series of chilling Google searches in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, prosecutors said at his arraignment Wednesday.

The searches included “How long before a body starts to smell?” “10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to,” “How long does DNA last,” “How to clean blood from wooden floors,” among others. Another search asked whether a body can be identified from “broken teeth.”

Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to the murder charges at his arraignment. Appearing in Quincy District Court, he stared blankly ahead as prosecutors detailed the evidence against him.

The charges against Walshe come about two weeks after his wife vanished without a trace, prompting concerned co-workers to alert police to her disappearance.

Walshe, a 47-year-old convicted art fraudster who pleaded guilty in 2021 to selling a pair of bogus Andy Warhol paintings, initially told investigators his wife had left their home in the Boston suburb of Cohasset early on New Year’s Day and headed to Washington, D.C., to handle a work emergency.

But that version of events soon began to unravel after investigators said they found blood and a bloody knife in the basement of the home. Prosecutors said they also learned Brian Walshe had purchased hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies a day after he claimed his wife had left.

Shortly after the discovery of the bloody knife, cops found trash bags containing blood, a rug, a hatchet, a hacksaw, and used cleaning supplies at a waste transfer station in Peabody, about 90 minutes north of Cohasset.

Prosecutors on Wednesday revealed that several of Ana Walshe’s belongings had also been found at the trash facility, including a pair of Hunter boots, a Prada purse, and a COVID-19 vaccination card in her name. The 39-year-old mother of three was reportedly last seen wearing Hunter boots.

Brian Walshe will be held without bail pending indictment. His defense attorney, Tracy Miner, suggested after the arraignment Wednesday that the prosecution’s case “isn’t that strong.”

“I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe,” she said in a statement.