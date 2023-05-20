Tragic 8-Year-Old Girl ‘Begged for Her Life’, Parents Say
NO JUSTICE
The mother of an 8-year-old girl who died while in Border Patrol custody in Texas said she pleaded with authorities to save her daughter but “they never listened to me.” Anadith Tanay Reyes Álvarez, who was born in Panama and suffered with congenital heart disease and sickle cell anemia, died Wednesday after suffering a “medical emergency.” Her mother Mabel Álvarez told Noticias Telemundo from a shelter for migrants in McAllen, Texas, “they could have done something for my daughter if they had called the ambulance sooner. My daughter would still be alive.” She and Rossel Reyes, the girl’s father, said they told authorities about her medical issues, that she was in pain, suffering shortness of breath and that her symptoms were getting worse but no one helped them. “She cried and begged for her life and they ignored her. They didn’t do anything for her.”