California Officials Hid Politician’s Threat to Shoot Up City Hall: Report
KEEPING IT QUIET
Officials in Anaheim, California—including the police chief—covered up a former city councilor’s disturbing behavior that included a comment about wanting to shoot up City Hall, according to a bombshell report in The Los Angeles Times Tuesday. City council member Jordan Brandman allegedly told an aide that he “wanted to walk into City Hall and ‘blow people’s heads off’,” according to a December 2020 letter obtained by the paper. The remark was reportedly part of a pattern of erratic behavior, which included previously reported racist and misogynistic comments that prompted the city to investigate. At one point police were dispatched to visit Brandman’s apartment— a visit that city officials kept hush-hush, even as the now-disgraced Brandman resigned in a scandal over violent and misogynistic texts in 2021.