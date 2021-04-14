She Couldn’t Convince Her Friend to Get the Vaccine. Now It’s Too Late.
‘MY REGRET’
“I can’t breathe, I feel awful. This is the worst thing I’ve ever been through,” read one of her last texts.
Anastacia Kelley feels certain that her best friend Lizzie would not have refused the COVID-19 vaccine if Donald Trump had gotten his shot in the public eye rather than secretly just before leaving the White House.
“Absolutely, without a doubt,” Kelley told The Daily Beast.
“If he had come out and even taken a picture of himself getting it, he could have saved many lives.”