I Actually Have Pin-Thin Brows—This Game-Changing Gel Is Fooling Everyone

I was asked about my holy grail beauty product the other day at an event. Without hesitation, I had my answers. If it were based on pure joy, I’d have to go with foundation (the Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Serum Foundation is my go-to at the moment). But if we’re talking necessity—like literal can’t-live-without—it’s the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel , which launched earlier this year.

A green rush of envy flows through my veins when I go on TikTok. I see these girls ever so gently brushing their bountiful brows into place with whatever of-the-moment gel is within reach. I am not one of those girls. As an elder millennial, I’ve definitely hit the “when I was your age” point in my life—and among the tales I’ve lived to tell is that of my over-plucked brows. Something they don’t tell you as a tween is that every single part of your body will grow hair back overnight except the places you want it to.

I was naturally blessed with those aforementioned bold brows—and while they definitely could have used some grooming (whose don’t at that age?), I went way overboard. If you look at any image of me from eighth grade and on, I have unnaturally thin brows. And they only got thinner as the years went on. By senior year of high school, your girl could draw their shape with a pencil. I know I wasn’t alone with this (hello, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore), but unlike some of the stars who prevailed, my brows never recovered.

Fast-forward to 2024, and my brows are still the part of my face that evokes the most insecurity. When I take off my makeup, you won’t see me with acne scars like some of my peers experienced—but rather, sparse brows that totally age me.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel The only thing that’s made a difference in my brows is lamination, which is pretty expensive (about $100-$150 per appointment) and only lasts four to six weeks. The next best thing? The aforementioned Brow Freeze clear wax-gel hybrid. Formulated by the brow queen herself—Anastasia Soare—this pocket-sized prized possession is $26, and I’m on my fifth tube. Buy At Dermstore $ 24

I coat my brows with the gooey substance, wait 30 seconds, and then push them up using the multifunctional comb. Then, I use that same comb to round the top and shape the brows into place. I’m left with the perfect space to fill in all those sparse areas with my accompanying Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil . I use tiny, gentle strokes to shape and set them for a bushy, laminated effect that lasts all day. Don’t believe me? HERE ’s an example (my brows are on the right).

Since using the Brow Freeze gel, I get compliments all the time on my “big, bushy brows.” I laugh because as soon as I wash off the product, I look a completely different person—a nearly brow-less person. So, whether you also struggle with over-plucked brows that never grew back or are looking for a brow lamination alternative, I couldn’t recommend Brow Freeze more.

