While I wish I were a glowy girl, when it comes to foundation, I usually feel best with a demi-matte finish—especially in the spring and summer, when heat and relentless humidity are part of the daily struggle. There are a few dewy formulas I love (mostly lighter-coverage skin tints and tinted moisturizers), but most days, I end up reaching for a setting powder to avoid feeling greasy. I love the look of a glossy finish… it just makes me feel gross.

That said, I also don’t want to look overly matte. Super-powdery finishes tend to settle into fine lines and emphasize texture—never the vibe. I want to look radiant and alive… just not like an oil slick. Honestly, my goal is to feel like I’m wearing nothing at all. That’s why I always gravitate toward foundation formulas with buildable coverage and “skin-like” finishes. Another non-negotiable? If I’m putting on foundation, it better stay put all day. I don’t have the time (or energy) for midday touch-ups.

One of the best formulas I’ve found that checks all of those boxes—and then some—is Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Foundation. Instead of concealing or caking over imperfections, this velvety, demi-matte formula diffuses light like a soft-focus filter, blurring pores, fine lines, and texture in one go.

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Foundation See At Sephora

This foundation delivers that second-skin finish without looking heavy or settling into creases, and it’s seriously bulletproof. Long-wearing? Yes. Sweat-proof? Also yes. It’s officially earned a spot in my summer makeup rotation—especially if, like me, you have combination skin.

While a lot of matte foundations can feel like they suck every last drop of moisture from your face in exchange for a few extra hours of wear, this one is breathable and somehow still leaves your skin feeling balanced—not tight or dry.

If you’re looking for a long-wearing yet comfortable foundation that makes skin look polished and poreless (without masking or suffocating it), Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Foundation is your girl.