Anastasia Vashukevich: Russia Frees Model Who Claimed She Had Trump Secrets
FREE TO GO
A model from Belarus who claimed that she held evidence of Kremlin interference in President Trump’s election has been freed from Russian police custody. Anastasia Vashukevich, who was deported from Thailand last week, was detained upon arrival at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Thursday on suspicion of forcing women into prostitution. She previously claimed to have recordings of conversations about interference in the U.S. election linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, with whom she is believed to have had a relationship. A leaked audio tape released this week allegedly shows Deripaska and his associates planned her arrest. Although she’s now been released from custody, she remains a suspect in an unrelated criminal case, Reuters reports.