This Black Friday Is the Time to Learn About Your Family

Ancestry DNA, $47 (53% Off)

The Ancestry DNA kit includes a kit for a saliva sample. From there it allows you to build family trees and discover your origins in 1,000 regions and connections to living relatives.

Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.

For many, this is the first Thanksgiving and holiday season away from family, ever. So, going with the unprecedented this year, why not take the time to actually take an interest in your family history? AncestryDNA allows you to do that, and the kit is on sale for Black Friday. Learn about your family origins, connect with living relatives, and build a family tree to discover your genealogy and origins, all at 53% off.

AncestryDNA Down From $99 Buy at Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.