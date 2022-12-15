Anchor Ana Cabrera’s Exit Leaves CNN With Yet Another Hole to Fill
JUMPING SHIP
CNN’s Ana Cabrera confirmed on Thursday that she will be leaving the network later this month, telling Variety in a statement that she is “full of gratitude” for her time there. “I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities.” She added that she will ultimately find another gig, but she currently plans to spend more time with her family. Cabrera’s exit from the network’s 1 p.m. hour leaves CNN with yet another programming gap to fill. It follows early morning anchor Laura Jarrett’s jump to NBC last month and Jake Tapper’s shift back to 4 p.m. following his short-lived stint at 9 p.m.