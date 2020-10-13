Anchorage Mayor Apologizes for ‘Inappropriate Messaging Relationship’ With News Anchor
‘LAPSE IN JUDGMENT’
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz on Monday admitted that he had an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local news anchor years ago. “I apologize to the people of Anchorage for a major lapse in judgment I made several years ago when I had a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens,” he said in a statement. “I’m embarrassed and ashamed for the hurt I’ve caused my family and our community. I take responsibility for my actions.” Berkowitz’s admission was made after Athens leveled allegations against the mayor on social media last week that he called “slanderous.” Athens included what appeared to be a nude photo of Berkowitz in her social media post. The news anchor, who worked for KTBY and KYUR until last week, was reportedly arrested on Friday after a fight at the KTBY station and charged with fourth-degree assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. “A joint investigation into the recent allegations made by Ms. Athens was completed by the Anchorage Police Department and FBI and found no evidence of criminal conduct,” Berkowitz’s Monday statement said.