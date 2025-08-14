Mayor Reveals She Was Blindsided by Trump’s Visit With Putin

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance revealed she only learned about Donald Trump’s planned sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in her city the same way the world did—via social media.

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source, LaFrance admitted there was no heads-up that the peace summit, including at least two presidents, scores of officials, and the world’s media, was landing in Anchorage.

Anchorage's first female mayor, LaFrance was elected to the role last summer. Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images

”I found out on social media, along with everyone else, but since that time my office has been coordinating with the governor’s office, the White House, and our military partners on the municipality’s role and the details around the visit,” LaFrance said Wednesday.

The president announced the meeting, which is set to take place in Anchorage this Friday, in a late-night, Truth Social post last Friday.

”The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow,” he wrote.

The two leaders will meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson despite the White House’s concerns about welcoming Putin onto a U.S. military base.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump said that Ukraine should be prepared to cede territory to Russia to achieve a peace deal.

Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Russia's war with Ukraine. Anadolu/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected this suggestion in a video posted to social media, telling his followers, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.”

Zelensky will not be in attendance at the meeting where Trump and Putin are trying to decide his country’s fate.