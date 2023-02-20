Ancient Artifact Might Actually Be Only Known Roman Dildo, Experts Say

An object found in the U.K. 30 years ago might be the only surviving dildo dating from Roman times, archeologists say.

The 6.2-inch wooden phallus was discovered in 1992 after spending almost 2,000 years buried at the site of the Roman fort of Vindolanda near Hadrian’s Wall, the ancient barrier which once demarcated the northern border of the Roman Empire’s northwest frontier, in northern England. Originally, the artifact was recorded as a darning tool—but now experts have re-evaluated the device as likely having a racier purpose.

“This is the first known carved wooden phallus of this size, not only from Roman Britain, but the entire Roman world, as far as we are aware,” Dr Rob Collins, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology at Newcastle University in northeast England, told The Telegraph. “If the phallus is a sex object, then it would also be the first known sex object from the Roman Empire.

“Significant here is that we know from Roman art and literature that sex objects, specifically dildos, were made and used. However, until now we have not had any physical specimens of such objects.”

The phallus was found along with dozens of shoes and dress accessories which may partly explain why it was initially thought to be used as a darning tool. But academics from Newcastle University and University College Dublin who reappraised the object believe three other explanations are more likely.

Although a sexual application is one of those explanations, it’s possible that it was used for violence. “Sometimes they [dildos] weren’t always used for pleasure,” Collins told The Guardian. “They can be implements of torture so I’m very conscious of using the term ‘sex toy.’ Hopefully that is what it was used for. That is the most exciting and intriguing possibility.

“If that is the case it would be, to our knowledge, the first Roman dildo that’s been encountered from archaeology. We know from Greek and Roman poetry and Greek and Roman art that they used dildos. But we haven’t had any archaeological examples found which is intriguing in itself.”

The researchers, who published their findings in the Antiquity journal, also theorized that the object may have been part of a larger construction like a statue. It’s possible that the phallus slotted into a figure which people would then touch for good luck, which was a common practice in the Roman Empire.

They also speculated that it might have been used as a pestle for grinding ingredients to be used in cooking, cosmetics, or medicine. Evidence suggests that the object was smoothed on both ends indicating that both of its ends were likely used for something.

The scientists also say the object, made of young ash roundwood, was likely larger when it was used in Roman times as archeological wood is “prone to shrinkage and warping.”