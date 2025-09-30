Failed presidential contender Mitt Romney has revealed he pleaded with the Joe Biden administration to pre-emptively pardon Donald Trump over investigations into his alleged handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Why? Number one, I don’t want the anger and the hate and the vitriol,” the former presidential candidate told CNN’s Dana Bash during an event at Drew University in New Jersey. “But number two: We just can’t begin to be prosecuting political opponents,” he added, as Trump now charges ahead with a campaign of prosecutions against his political opponents. “What did they say back to you?” Bash queried. “They didn’t do that,” Romney replied with a grin. He then added that President Trump was now doing exactly what his opponents most feared he would last year. “He said he was gonna have revenge and retribution, and he is,” he said.
Dozens of people onboard a cruise from San Diego have fallen ill in a massive outbreak of norovirus. The outbreak hit 71 passengers and one crew member on the Royal Caribbean Serenade after it had left San Diego en route to Miami via Mexican riviera, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal and Cartagena, Colombia. All 71 have been confined to their rooms to help contain the spread of the gastrointestinal illness, whose primary symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. The 13-night voyage departed on Sept. 19 and is disembark its more than 2,000 passengers in Miami on Oct. 2. “The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are our top priority,” the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement. “To maintain an environment that supports the highest levels of health and safety onboard our ships, we implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines.” Following the outbreak, Royal Caribbean had “increased cleaning and disinfection procedures,” the CDC reported. Nineteen gastrointestinal outbreaks have been reported on cruise ships this year, 14 of which were caused by the norovirus.
The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has no regrets about her decision to call out a Saturday Night Live sketch mocking her. The Brit, 31, attacked the April skit, labelling it “mean and unfunny.” Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood’s character, Chelsea, ripping on her with large prosthetic teeth and joking about fluoride. Speaking to the BBC, she says her decision to speak out was akin to standing up to schoolyard bullies. “I don’t regret saying it because it was breaking a pattern, which is what I would usually do,” she said. “What I did when I was younger and got bullied.” She said she was confronted with a decision: “I have a choice here to go in and be embarrassed about it and just say ‘I didn’t like that. It was mean.’” She added, “No matter what chaos came from it, I’m still happy for me and my personal journey that I said something.” “White Potus” centered on key MAGA characters in the setting of The White Lotus, featuring Jon Hamm as RFK Jr. and Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump.
Authorities have seized 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts being “illegally smuggled” into the U.S., prosecutors have said. Prosecutors said the items were transported to various airports from overseas between August 2020 and April 2021. Among them was an “Old Kingdom Limestone Funerary Statue,” believed to be from Saqqara or Giza, and worth approximately $6 million. The items were allegedly bound for private collectors, with at least one known to be in Maryland. They included “amulets, stone figurines,” and a vase. U.S. Customs and Border Protection looked at “numerous parcels from overseas shippers transiting through airports in Anchorage, Alaska, Cincinnati, Ohio, and New York City,” a Maryland Attorney’s Office statement said. They were labeled misleadingly, it added, purporting to contain erroneous items such as “home decor,” “stone garden statue,” and “decoration.” Evan Campanella of Homeland Security said, “The deceptive practices used to smuggle these treasures into the United States not only violate our import laws but also undermine efforts to preserve and protect the integrity of cultural history.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland secured a default judgment for forfeiture of the smuggled treasures.
Major U.S. airlines have warned that the impending government shutdown could severely strain the nation’s aviation system, resulting in widespread flight delays and travel disruptions. Airlines for America, a trade group representing carriers including United, Delta, American, and Southwest, cautioned that a shutdown would cause slowdowns and impact travellers. “When federal employees who manage air traffic, inspect aircraft, and secure our nation’s aviation system are furloughed or working without pay, the entire industry and millions of Americans feel the strain,” the group said in a statement. The warning comes with precedent. During a 35-day shutdown in 2019, around 50,000 Federal Aviation Administration employees were required to keep working without pay. As the number of absences began to balloon once security officers and controllers started missing paychecks, the FAA was forced to reduce air traffic in New York, adding further pressure on lawmakers to end the shutdown. The potential shutdown, set to begin Wednesday unless a congressional funding deal is reached, threatens to worsen the existing air traffic controller staffing crisis.
A marine biologist leading a scientific expedition to a remote island in Costa Rica was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a giant shark. Dr. Mauricio Hoyos, 48, was bitten on the head while studying marine life in the Cocos Islands, a remote archipelago located approximately 340 miles off the coast of Costa Rica, known to harbor up to 14 different species of sharks. “He was tagging species for monitoring, and when he tagged one of the island’s shark species, the shark turned,” a physician with the Costa Rican Fire Department explained. “It was about 4 meters long (13 feet) with an enormous bite force—it turned and bit him on the head.” Hoyos, from Mexico, was transported back to the mainland, a gruelling 36-hour journey. He suffered severe injuries to the face, arm, and torso. “Incidents like this are extremely rare,” Alex Antoniou, executive director of research group Fins Attached, said on social media. “Dr. Hoyos is an extraordinary scientist who has dedicated his career to shark conservation, and we are deeply grateful for the support of the Cocos Island community in this very difficult time.”
An American Airlines flight was forced to abort a takeoff at 154 miles per hour to avoid colliding with an errant plane on the runway. AA Flight 2453 was taking off from Los Angeles International Airport bound for Boston when Aerologic Flight 619 appeared in front of it. The cargo flight rolled onto the runway “without authorization,” the Federal Aviation Administration said. The two planes came within 5,200 feet of each other. The runways at LAX range from 8,926 to 12,293 feet long. The AA Airbus A321 was carrying 93 passengers and seven crew when it was forced to slam on the brakes. FlightRadar24 shows the plane turned right towards the gate after losing speed. It later took off safely after a two-and-a-half-hour delay. CNN reports the cargo plane, a Boeing 777, had landed from Shanghai, China. It had been directed to cross runway 25L, but instead turned right, crossing into the path the Airbus had been due to take. “We thank our crew members for their quick action and our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said. The Daily Beast has contacted Los Angeles Airport for comment.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum might be trading in playoff games for politics. The longtime sports broadcaster revealed on Monday that he is seriously considering leaving his job to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, Sports Illustrated reported. Conversations with political figures in the state have left Finebaum, 70, feeling encouraged to pursue public service, he said during an interview on the OutKick The Show with Clay Travis podcast. “I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously. And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved,” Finebaum said. “And this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me, and I started thinking about it.” When Travis asked Finebaum if he was ready to give up his broadcasting career to make the move into politics, he responded: “I would. I would have to.” Finebaum, one of the most notable voices in college football, currently hosts a four-hour daily show on ESPN Radio and the SEC Network. He said he plans to officially decide whether a political run is in his future within the next month.
Actor Josh Hartnett was hospitalized when his SUV collided with a Canadian law enforcement vehicle. The two vehicles crashed at an intersection just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Hartnett was on his way home after filming an untitled Netflix series. Hartnett was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 59-year-old unidentified driver, according to the report. The pair were treated for “minor injuries,” while a police officer went to hospital as a precaution. Cops said the vehicles were “significantly damaged.” Law enforcement is looking for any witnesses or footage that could help further their investigation. Though the actor’s current project has not been announced yet, IMDB shows the untitled Netflix series features Mackenzie Davis and Natasha Henstridge. Under the show’s profile, the series plot is about a heroic fisherman who fights to protect his community after a sea creature has caused destruction to his town.
Taylor Swift will take over Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday Oct. 8, Meyers announced on Instagram Monday. Swift will be the sole guest, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will sit for a longer than usual late-night interview with the host. NBC dubbed the upcoming episode a “TAY/kover.” Swift’s first scheduled return to late-night after three long years was announced last week when Jimmy Fallon revealed she’d be stopping by his show on Oct. 6, as part of promotion for her 12th studio album, out this coming weekend. Swift’s appearance on Late Night will be her third with Meyers, following her eighth appearance on Fallon’s Tonight Show. Swift’s rollout also includes The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, out in AMC theaters to coincide with the release, and is buoyed by the news of her engagement to her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce, with whom she broke the internet in August by appearing for the first time on his podcast.