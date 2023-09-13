And Now Gannett Wants a Beyoncé Reporter to Join Its Taylor Swift Reporter
OH, BEYHIVE!
Gannett isn’t stopping at a “Taylor Swift Reporter.” The company now also wants to hire a “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter” who will dive into the global pop superstar and “tap into stories about the Beyhive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist.” The qualifications for the role are the same as the Swift-focused position, and both are joint positions with USA Today and The Tennessean. Interestingly, the company has posted two listings with very similar job descriptions, though one is virtual while the other is listed as based in Memphis, Tennessee. The two jobs arrive as Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is set to end next month, while Swift’s Eras Tour will run through the end of 2024. The headline-making job listings come as Gannett, the largest U.S. newspaper chain, has gone through a series of layoffs over the last two years that have affected dozens of its local newsrooms, most recently shedding six percent of its news division in December.