‘And They All Lived Happily Ever After:’ Haunting Final Message Before Superyacht Disaster
LAST WORDS
Mike Lynch’s American lawyer left a heartbreaking post on LinkedIn before the superyacht sank in a freak storm off the coast of Sicily. Chris Morvillo was paying tribute to his legal team after they helped get the tech titan acquitted on fraud charges related to the 2011 sale of his Autonomy firm to Hewlett-Packard. The partner at Clifford Chance wrote in the post: “And, finally, a huge thank you to my patient and incredible wife, Neda Morvillo, and my two strong, brilliant, and beautiful daughters, Sabrina Morvillo and Sophia Morvillo. None of this would have been possible without your love and support. I am so glad to be home.” He signed off: “And they all lived happily ever after.” Morvillo and wife Neda are among the six yacht passengers still missing. The others are Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18 as well as Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International bank, and his wife Judy.