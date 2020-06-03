Architect of Sweden’s Anti-Lockdown Strategy Admits Too Many People Have Died
The man responsible for Sweden’s unique anti-lockdown coronavirus strategy has admitted that too many people have died and the country should have done more to prevent the spread of the disease. Sweden’s top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, is the brains behind his country’s controversial approach to the outbreak. Throughout the pandemic, Swedes have been allowed to go to restaurants, hit the gym, and send their kids to school. But Tegnell told Swedish radio on Wednesday that there was “quite obviously a potential for improvement in what we have done” in Sweden. According to The Guardian, when Tegnell was asked whether too many people in Sweden had died, he replied: “Yes, absolutely.” The scientist added: “If we were to encounter the same disease again knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would settle on doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done.” Sweden’s death rate is among the world’s highest at 43 deaths per 100,000 people.