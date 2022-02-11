CHEAT SHEET
Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of Second Son During Broadcast
Anderson Cooper has had a second son, and he announced the birth the same way he did the first: on-air during Anderson Cooper 360. Talking over a montage of pictures of his first son, Wyatt, the CNN anchor said: “I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news… This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.” Though Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani broke up in 2018, the two are co-parenting Cooper’s first son, and Sebastian Luke’s last name is Maisani-Cooper.