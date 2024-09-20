Anderson Cooper ‘Fascinated’ by Mark Robinson’s Porn Preferences

Anderson Cooper is both confused and “fascinated” by North Carolina governor candidate Mark Robinson’s “apparent porn selection.”

The CNN anchor sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Thursday where he shared the aspects of Robinson’s scandal that caught his attention most.

“I didn’t know that porn sites had comment sections,” the CNN anchor told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Thursday, noting the most transfixing comment he’d read from Robinson’s alleged porn site visits “was about the transporn and how excited [he was], that he liked it.” Robinson has run on his evangelical Christian views and ultra-MAGA politics.

Cooper then read from one of the alleged comments—which he’d been so perplexed by, he wrote it down with the nearest writing utensil: his son’s crayon. “‘It takes the man out while leaving the man in,’” Cooper read, amused and aghast.

Robinson has denied being linked to the comments and dismissed news coverage of the scandal as “tabloid trash.” It’s been a rough month for Robinson as just a few weeks ago, five former employee at a porn video store claimed Robinson had been a frequent customer.

He was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, but members of Trump’s camp reportedly have been pressuring Robinson to withdraw from the North Carolina governor’s race. Robinson has been labeled by the Campaign for Southern Equity as “one of the most virulently anti-LGBTQ+ elected officials in the country,” for his incendiary rhetoric towards the community.

Robinson made the alleged comments on the porn site Nude Africa, which CNN uncovered by tracing his email address, before he was a public figure. He allegedly referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” and advocated for bringing back African slavery in America.

Cooper said it’d be “hard not to” lead his next news segment with the shocking revelations. “I didn't know that porn sites had comment sections,” he told Colbert. “I’m not judging. He’s judging,” he said.