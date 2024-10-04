Anderson Cooper Rendered Speechless by Melania’s Book Promo

A black-and-white video of Melania Trump promoting her book with a pro-choice declaration left CNN anchor Anderson Cooper at a loss for words Thursday.

Trump’s view on the matter, which stands in stark contrast to her husband’s, was made with “no room for compromise,” she says in the clip, a dramatic-looking, portrait-style shot of her with stringed instruments dubbed in.

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom. What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”

Cooper took a while to gather himself.

“Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen,” he reacted, looking to his right at colleague Kaitlan Collins in shock.

“Like, the lighting,” he went on, pausing momentarily while struggling to find the words. “I’m sorry. I’ve written four books. I’ve never seen a promo like that.”

Collins could be heard laughing in response, which elicited a chuckle from the AC360 anchor as well. “I’m sorry—wow!” he said.

Trump’s book—which her husband hasn’t read but still says is “great”—is due out Oct. 8.

In additional teasers, she has revealed baby photos of Barron Trump, criticized federal agents’ court-authorized search of Mar-a-Lago, and explained her nude modeling.