Anderson Cooper Whacked by Hurricane Debris During Live Shot

CNN’s Anderson Cooper got hit with a piece of debris while reporting live from Bradenton, Florida Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton made landfall.

The storm, while downgraded recently to a Category 3, still has triple-digit wind speeds, as was seen during Cooper’s report from a walkway beside the Manatee River.

“The water now is really starting to pour over,” Cooper said, just before a white object flew into him, interrupting what he was about to say.

“Well, that wasn’t good,” he reacted, minutes after colleague Bill Weir had his hat blown off in St. Petersburg. “We’ll probably go inside shortly.”

Cooper then kicked coverage back to correspondent Brian Todd, who was about 40 miles north in Tampa. Conditions there, Todd said just after 9 p.m. locally, were “about the worst it’s been all night.”

“You can see the violence of this storm around me,” Todd said, as the camera shot zoomed out. “It’s starting to flood the street. We’ve had about six inches of rain the last couple of hours. We’re going to get another five to eight inches of rain in the next, probably, five hours here.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, MSNBC’s crew had to take cover in a Sarasota parking garage due to debris flying through the air.

“We're almost entirely, it seems, on an island right now," correspondent Jesse Kirsch said of the area.