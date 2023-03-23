Anderson Cooper Will Now Host New CNN Sunday Night Show
‘ESSENTIAL STORIES’
CNN announced on Wednesday that anchor Anderson Cooper will host a new Sunday evening show, beginning next month. According to a network press release, The Whole Story will debut April 16 and “showcase character-driven stories, special interviews, profiles, and investigative deep dives” from CNN’s correspondents and anchors. Airing at 8 pm ET, the show will follow Chris Wallace’s Sunday night interview program, which debuted last year on the network following the collapse of CNN+. “Powered by CNN’s unmatched global journalism operation, The Whole Story goes behind the headlines, touching every continent and corner of the planet, as we bring our viewers into the heart of the essential stories of our time,” CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. The network’s attempt at a 60 Minutes-style newsmagazine—Cooper himself is a 60 Minutes correspondent—is just the latest programming splash by Licht as he overhauls CNN’s lineup. Cooper is expected to retain his weeknight anchor duties while hosting The Whole Story, and his longtime producer Susan Chun will serve as the program’s executive producer.