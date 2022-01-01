Was the Murder of This Wealthy Couple a ‘Professional’ Hit?

An outsider might be forgiven for mistaking the city of Andover as free of danger.

Boasting a population of about 30,000 residents, the small, affluent enclave about an hour outside of Boston is home to one of the most famous prep schools in the country.

“It’s a very well run town and a safe town. Not a crowded community, and there is zero hostility here,” State Sen. Barry Finegold, who has held the post since 2010, told The Daily Beast. “It’s the kind of tight-knit classic New England town that doesn’t have a lot of crime, and has a quaint downtown where people stop to chat with one another.”