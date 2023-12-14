Andre Braugher’s Publicist Reveals He Died of Lung Cancer

Andre Braugher died after a battle with lung cancer, the actor’s publicist revealed Thursday.

Upon announcing Andre Braugher’s death on Monday, his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen said that the Emmy-winning actor had died after a “brief illness.” Now, she’s sharing more about the ailment that led to Braugher’s death at age 61.

She told The New York Times on Thursday that the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer just a few months ago. Braugher never publicly revealed his diagnosis; as NYT notes, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was a private person who told the New York Times Magazine in 2014 that he’d “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago.”

Braugher won his first Emmy in 1996 for his breakout role on NBC’s Homicide as the detective Frank Pembleton. His other Emmy win came a decade later for the 2006 FX miniseries Thief. He would go on to earn a total of 11 Emmy nominations, including for the role that best defined the later years of his career: Captain Ray Holt in the procedural comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.