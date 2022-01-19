Andre Leon Talley, Vogue Editor and Fashion Legend, Dies at 73

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died at 73.

Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Often clad in giant, flowing robes, Talley was a towering figure in the heyday of America’s most prominent fashion magazine, Vogue. He headed the news division from 1983 to 1987, then became the glossy publication’s creative director in 1988, and then moved on to the role of editor-at-large.

In a memoir published mid-2020, the former editor scorched his boss Anna Wintour. He accused her of abandoning him after he was “no longer of value to her.” She didn’t even call on his birthday, he said.

“I have huge emotional and psychological scars from my relationship with this towering and influential woman,” he wrote at the time. “Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable.”