Mexican President Confirms Third COVID Infection
WORRYING
The president of Mexico on Sunday confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID for the third time and suspended a planned tour in order to recover. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was scheduled to travel around the southeastern Yucatán Peninsula before he came down with the illness. He first got COVID in early 2021 before becoming ill with the virus a second time in January 2022. The 69-year-old has acknowledged a history of heart problems but reassured Mexicans that his latest illness “isn’t serious,” saying he would isolate for “a few days” in Mexico City. “My heart is 100 percent and as I have had to suspend the tour, I will be in Mexico City and celebrating, although from afar, the 16th birthday of [his son] Jesús Ernesto,” López Obrador tweeted. Late Sunday, a Mexican news outlet claimed sources said López Obrador had “entered the intensive care area” of the hospital, but the president’s current condition has not been confirmed as of early Monday.