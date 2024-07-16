Andrew Tate Banned From Travel Weeks After Celebrating Freedom
BRO BAN
A Romanian court is banning Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan from freely traveling the European Union while they wait to be tried on human trafficking charges. The appellate court reversed a decision from a lower court that had given the brothers permission to travel outside Romania as long as they stayed within the EU’s member states. Andrew, the self-proclaimed “king of toxic masculinity,” was first charged with his brother in Bucharest in 2023 for rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, which they both deny. The overturned ruling on Tuesday comes two weeks after Andrew announced his freedom on X, posting “I AM FREE…THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART,” and encouraging his followers to book tickets to his global tour. Human trafficking of adults is punishable by up to 10 years under Romanian law, as is rape. Tate is still promoting his global tour as his pinned post on X and has posted on the platform several times without mentioning the ruling since the decision came out.