Councilwoman Allegedly Caught on Video Knocking Down Cyclist Then Driving Away
‘I JUST WANT JUSTICE’
UberEats deliveryman Andrew Black wants justice after Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise allegedly ran him over with her car and then took off. Black believes DeGise committed a felony during the incident—which was caught on camera—and should resign. In New Jersey, if a person caused injury in a hit-and-run, a felony charge is possible, though one hasn’t been levied against DeGise as of Thursday, The Jersey Journal reported. “I’m not going out for vengeance or anything like that,” Black told The Journal. “I just want justice.” As of Friday morning, Black has raised over $1,000 in a GoFundMe campaign, where he shared that he’s unsure how he’ll get back to work with a broken bike. Some residents also appear to want DeGise gone, with a Change.org petition garnering over 1,300 signatures.