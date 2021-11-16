Small-Town Maryland Mayor Posted Dozens of His Ex’s Nudes on Reddit, Prosecutor Says
‘SERIOUS BREACH’
The mayor of a small Maryland town has been charged—and is facing up to two years in prison—after allegedly posting dozens of his ex’s nude photos on Reddit without her consent. Andrew Bradshaw, the mayor of Cambridge, was charged with 50 counts of distributing “revenge porn.” The charging document states that the pics were posted with racist captions on subreddits related to “humiliation, degradation, race, and other topics,” such as “DegradeThisPig,” “DegradedCaptions,” and “needysluts.” Bradshaw is accused of creating several Reddit accounts using the name and birthday of the unnamed victim, who was allegedly his former partner. Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III said Monday: “Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious... Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.” If convicted, Bradshaw would face as much as two years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count.