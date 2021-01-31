Andrew Brooks, Doc Who Developed First COVID Spit Test, Dies at 51
‘SORELY MISSED’
Andrew Brooks, a Rutgers University professor who developed the first COVID-19 saliva test approved for use by the FDA, died in Manhattan on Jan. 23 of a heart attack, according to The New York Times. He was 51. A New Jersey native, Dr. Brooks was also the CEO of Infinity Biologix, a university-owned biological analysis company.
“We are the McDonald’s of molecular lab services,” he told the Times in July. “We build a process and make it efficient.” His test, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in April, has since been administered over four million times, according to The New York Times. “We cannot thank Andy enough for all he did across his career,’’ New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “He will be sorely missed by many.’’ Dr. Brooks is survived by his mother, wife, sister, and three daughters.