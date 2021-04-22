NC Man Was Unarmed When Deputy Shot Him While Serving Search Warrant: Lawyer
‘UNJUSTIFIED KILLING’
Andrew Brown Jr., the North Carolina man who was fatally shot on Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy executing a search warrant at his home, was unarmed and fleeing the scene when he was shot, a lawyer for his family said. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Brown, a 40-year-old Black man, was shot around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday while deputies were serving a search warrant in the 400 block of Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Harry Daniels, the Brown family attorney, said during a Thursday press conference that eyewitness accounts of the “unlawful, unjustified killing” confirmed Brown was fleeing the scene in a car and was unarmed.
“To my understanding, there is body camera footage to this incident, and it has not been released. A lot of speculation is going on—we’re asking for answers, accountability and transparency,” Daniels said, adding that Brown’s family is “demanding immediate release” of the body-camera footage of the incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday told USA Today that their investigation into the shooting is ongoing but only the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office can release the body-cam footage. Neither office responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday.