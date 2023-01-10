Andrew Callaghan, ‘This Place Rules’ Filmmaker, Accused of Sexual Misconduct
‘I TOLD HIM TO STOP’
Less than two weeks after the release of his first feature film, documentarian and journalist Andrew Callaghan was hit with multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, with at least two women coming forward on TikTok to share their alleged experiences of sexual coercion. The first claim came from Caroline Elise, a TikToker known as @cornbreadasserole, who said last week that Callaghan—who was then staying at her house—propositioned her for sex and, after she turned him down multiple times, “eventually got my consent because he wore me down.” A second woman, Dana, or @moldyfreckle, said in her own series of videos that Callaghan pressured her for sex in a car after “[creeping] me out” at a dinner they’d shared. She claimed Callaghan began touching and kissing her, putting a hand down her pants as she “told him to stop” multiple times. Callaghan, 25, rose to prominence with the gonzo YouTube show All Gas No Breaks and its spinoff Channel 5, which featured him and his friends criss-crossing the country in an RV to interview right-wing protesters and provocateurs, as well as more benign weirdos, like furries and Bigfoot hunters. His documentary special, This Place Rules, was released on HBO Max on Dec. 30. He had yet to comment on the sexual misconduct allegations as of Tuesday.