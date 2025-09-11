Andrew Cuomo, 67, Poses in Cringe Bipartisan-Themed Fashion Show

Andrew Cuomo strutted his stuff on the New York Fashion Week catwalk as part of a bizarre political stunt for the state’s best-known politicians.

The aspiring New York City mayor, 67, slowly walked down the catwalk, flaunting the lining of his blue jacket in footage of the “Style Across the Aisle,” a fashion show that seeks to “elevate local officials” and bring a “powerful display of bipartisan unity,” according to a press release.

The Wednesday event was the show’s second year at NYFW and took place in New York County Surrogate’s Court.

Cuomo showed off the lining of his suit, which was stitched with images of the Statue of Liberty, Marilyn Monroe, and Joe DiMaggio. John Nacion/Getty Images

The “bipartisan” politician models ranged from centrist Democrats to MAGA Republicans. Standouts included Deputy Mayor Kaz Daughtry, who donned a luxe fur coat, and Councilwoman Julie Won, who showed off a royal blue Korean hanbok. Each politician was dressed by a designer in their constituency.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor, and Mayor Eric Adams declined to attend, the New York Post reported. Todd Shapiro, Adams’ representative, told Page Six that “Adams would have loved to attend, but he has a city to run, not a runway.”

Julie Won strutted in a modern spin on a traditional Korean hanbok. John Nacion/Getty Images

Curtis Sliwa, who is running on the Republican ticket for mayor, wore his signature red beret for the Guardian Angels, an organization he founded to train New Yorkers to make citizen’s arrests in the subways.

“My beret has become a fashion statement in New York City,” the 71-year-old told The New York Times.

Kaz Daughtry wore a faux black fur coat and shoes reminiscent of Kanye West's Yeezy line. John Nacion/Getty Images

The crowded New York mayoral election has become a political circus watched by the entire country. Mamdani, the leading candidate at just 33 years old, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and is far outpacing his competitors, who are facing baggage from their previous political stints.

Adams, 65, was charged with corruption before receiving a pardon from Trump. Cuomo resigned as governor after New York attorney general Letitia James released a report that contained accounts from 11 women accusing Cuomo of sexual misconduct and retaliation against victims.

Curtis Sliwa posed in his signature red beret for the fashion show. John Nacion/Getty Images