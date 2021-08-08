Cuomo Accuser Speaks Out After Groping Claims: He ‘Needs to Be Held Accountable’
‘A CRIME’
Brittany Commisso, the executive assistant named in the New York attorney general’s investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has spoken out in a new interview, calling for him to face the consequences of his alleged misconduct. “What he did to me was a crime," Commisso said in an interview with CBS News that will air in full on Monday. “He broke the law.” The AG report, which assessed the allegations of 11 women, highlighted many disturbing findings, including that Cuomo had groped Commisso on several occasions. Cuomo has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct, insisting that some of his gestures were meant to convey “warmth.” On Aug. 4, prosecutors in Albany, Westchester, and Manhattan all announced investigations into the governor’s conduct, The Daily Beast reported.